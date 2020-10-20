Advertisement

Crews respond to mobile home fire just south of Topeka

Crews from the Shawnee Heights and Air 190th fire departments battled a mobile home fire early Tuesday near S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to an overnight fire at a mobile home park just south of Topeka, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of S.W. Mary. The location is just northwest of S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

Additional details, including the cause of the blaze and an estimated dollar loss, weren’t immediately available.

There was no official word early Tuesday on whether any injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

