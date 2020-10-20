Construction causes gas leak in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is asking residents to avoid the area of 6th St. and Houston in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is asking residents to avoid the area of 6th St. and Houston due to a gas leak. It said if residents are asked to evacuate, to do so quickly.

Update: The Manhattan Fire Department evacuated approximately 200 people from the Manhattan Public Library, 555 Poyntz... Posted by RileyCountyPD on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

According to RCPD, the City of Manhattan was notified around 2:30 p.m. that a gas main was hit during stormwater construction in the 6th St. area.

RCPD said the Manhattan Fire Department is on the scene evacuating the area. It said Kansas Gas has also been notified and will be on the scene shortly.

