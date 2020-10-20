Construction causes gas leak in Manhattan
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is asking residents to avoid the area of 6th St. and Houston in Manhattan.
The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is asking residents to avoid the area of 6th St. and Houston due to a gas leak. It said if residents are asked to evacuate, to do so quickly.
According to RCPD, the City of Manhattan was notified around 2:30 p.m. that a gas main was hit during stormwater construction in the 6th St. area.
RCPD said the Manhattan Fire Department is on the scene evacuating the area. It said Kansas Gas has also been notified and will be on the scene shortly.
