Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office to participate in Drug Take Back Day

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County residents will have the opportunity to get rid of their expired or unused medications.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it will be participating in the National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at its office at 709 Utah St. in Hiawatha.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has been part of the national event for many years.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of pounds of unwanted, unused and expired medicines have been collected at its office and then turned over to the DEA for disposal. It said it collects medications year-round.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office said Drug Take-Back Day is a worthwhile event that gives residents an effective way of disposing of medication no longer needed or in use. It said injectable needles are not accepted.

For questions, call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125.

