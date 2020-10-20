Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office to host 12th annual Trick or Treat Night

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is excited to host its 12th annual Trick or Treat night.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it will host its 12th annual Trick or Treat Night on Oct. 29, from 5 - 8 p.m. in from of the office instead of in the lobby at 709 Utah St.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will hand out trick or treat bags containing safety information, pencils, stickers, candy and orange glow sticks for safety on Halloween.

According to the Office, this is an event the staff looks forward to and provides it with the opportunity to interact with kids and families from around the community.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said he would also like residents to keep the following tips in mind on Halloween:

Stay in well-lighted areas Always trick or treat with friends or family Do not enter a strange home or vehicle Wear light colored costumes or add reflective tape to darker costumes, make sure you can see well out of your mask or costume. Take a flashlight with you Make sure an adult checks treats before eating them Only trick or treat at homes with a porch light on Look both ways before crossing the street Younger children should be accompanied by an adult

