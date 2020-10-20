Advertisement

Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office to host 12th annual Trick or Treat Night

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is excited to host its 12th annual Trick or Treat night.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it will host its 12th annual Trick or Treat Night on Oct. 29, from 5 - 8 p.m. in from of the office instead of in the lobby at 709 Utah St.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will hand out trick or treat bags containing safety information, pencils, stickers, candy and orange glow sticks for safety on Halloween.

According to the Office, this is an event the staff looks forward to and provides it with the opportunity to interact with kids and families from around the community.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant said he would also like residents to keep the following tips in mind on Halloween:

  1. Stay in well-lighted areas
  2. Always trick or treat with friends or family
  3. Do not enter a strange home or vehicle
  4. Wear light colored costumes or add reflective tape to darker costumes, make sure you can see well out of your mask or costume.
  5. Take a flashlight with you
  6. Make sure an adult checks treats before eating them
  7. Only trick or treat at homes with a porch light on
  8. Look both ways before crossing the street
  9. Younger children should be accompanied by an adult

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nearly three times the amount of advance by mail ballots sent compared to 2016 General Election

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
To date, Kansas is seeing a massive increase of almost three times the amount of advanced by mail ballots sent as compared to 2018 and the 2016 general election.

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

News

Sheriff’s deputies on scene of incident north of Topeka

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Shawnee County sheriff's deputies were responding late Tuesday morning to an incident near N.W. 65th and Church Lane.

News

Food Truck raising money for Kansas Food Bank to stop in Emporia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
LSH Fun Foods will stop in Emporia to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank.

Latest News

News

Police auditor report critical of officer in handcuffing of 14-year-old boy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Independent Police Auditor report released Tuesday recommends de-escalation training for an officer involved in an incident in which a 14-year-old boy was hand-cuffed in September in East Topeka.

News

Crunch to host Halloween Bash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Crunch Fitness in Topeka will be hosting a Halloween Bash on Oct. 29.

News

Vehicle leaves roadway after excessive speeding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A vehicle left the roadway as a Brown Co. deputy went to pull it over for excessive speeding in Hiawatha.

News

Suspect leads deputies on foot chase in Brown Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County deputies were led on a brief foot chase after locating a car that was suspected to have been stolen from Missouri.

News

Mayor Michelle De La Isla to participate in national roundtable on eliminating poverty

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla will be participating in a national roundtable with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Verizon and leaders of Global Citizen and EY, as well as other mayors from around the U.S.

News

Early-morning fire destroys mobile home just south of Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
An early-morning fire on Tuesday destroys a mobile home near S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.