Ascension Via Christi’s president encourages public to wear masks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Ascension Via Christi President Bob Copple encouraged the public to keep wearing masks in a community update released Monday.

Copple gave an update on the hospital’s status, including their access to remdesivir and participation in Mayo Clinic’s convalescent plasma trial.

He says Via Christi has tested almost 5,000 patients for COVID-19, discovering 1,100 positive tests and admitting 55 for inpatient care.

He wrapped up his update with a call for community members to wear masks, and for local and regional leaders to encourage masks and social distancing, to prevent a surge in cases.

