$40,000 damages caused by East Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - $40,000 in damages were caused in an East Topeka house fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to 2953 SE Highland Ct. around 4:30 p.m. They were able to see smoke and flames coming from a single-story duplex.

Two juveniles were able to escape the structure unharmed, but one adult was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. TFD says they sustained non-life threatening injuries.

TFD’s investigation shows that the fire was most likely an accident, caused by children playing with a lighter. They also estimate $40,000 in damages.

