$40,000 damages caused by East Topeka fire
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - $40,000 in damages were caused in an East Topeka house fire.
Firefighters were dispatched to 2953 SE Highland Ct. around 4:30 p.m. They were able to see smoke and flames coming from a single-story duplex.
Two juveniles were able to escape the structure unharmed, but one adult was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. TFD says they sustained non-life threatening injuries.
TFD’s investigation shows that the fire was most likely an accident, caused by children playing with a lighter. They also estimate $40,000 in damages.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.