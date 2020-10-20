Advertisement

13 district judges to sit with Kansas Supreme Court in October

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will have had 13 district court judge guests by the end of its October docket.

The Kansas Supreme Court says 13 district judges will join it to hear and help decide cases on its October 26–30, 2020, docket that is scheduled to be held virtually.

The Supreme Court said judges will fill a vacancy on the bench created by the retirement of Justice Carol Beier. It said several judges will also serve in place of justices recused in hearing some cases.

“The Supreme Court looks forward to these district court judges hearing cases with us. They will read the case materials, prepare for oral argument, and deliberate with the court on its decisions,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We thank them for helping us, especially because we know they already have significant caseloads in their district courts to handle.”

The Court said all cases will be heard via videoconference and livestreamed on the Supreme Court YouTube channel.

According to the Court, District Judge Daryl Ahlquist of the 31st Judicial District will hear oral arguments in Appeal No. 120,753: State of Kansas v. Dane Owens at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

“I am pleased to be able to assist the Supreme Court with their October docket,” Ahlquist said.

The Court said District Judge Lori Bolton Fleming of the 11th Judicial District will hear arguments in Appeal No. 121,181: State of Kansas v. Mark Holley III and Appeal No. 120,184: In the Matter of the Care and Treatment of Richard A. Quillen at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

“I am excited to sit with the Kansas Supreme Court. I think it is wonderful that people in various parts of the state can see their local judges serving in this capacity,” Bolton Fleming said.

According to the Court, District Judge Bruce Brown of the 18th Judicial District will hear arguments in Case No. 122,867: In the Matter of Adebayo L. Ogunmeno, Respondent and Case No. 122,332: In the Matter of Amy J. Ahrens, Respondent at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

“I’m thrilled to be invited to sit with the Kansas Supreme Court and greatly looking forward to the opportunity,” Brown said.

The Court said District Judge Christina Dunn Gyllenborg of the 10th Judicial District will hear arguments in Case No. 122,565: In the Matter of F. William Cullins, District Judge, Respondent at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

“This will be an amazing experience to work alongside some of the most respected legal minds in this state,” Gyllenbord said. “Moreover, it will be fascinating to observe how they make and reason their decisions.”

According to the Court, District Judge LaDonna Lanning of the 19th Judicial District will hear arguments in Appeal 120,726: State of Kansas v. Keeshaun Milo at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

“To be asked to sit with the Supreme Court and work with our justices is, indeed, a privilege. I am eager to participate in the legal process from this unique perspective,” Lanning said.

The Court said District Judge Frank Meisenheimer of the 30th Judicial District will hear oral arguments in Appeal No. 121,269: State of Kansas v. Thomas Brown Jr. and Appeal No. 121,203: State of Kansas v. Zachary Buck-Schrag at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“As a district judge, it is an honor to be selected to sit with the Supreme Court. I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to assist the court in the cases to be decided,” Meisenheimer said.

According to the Court, District Judge C. William Ossmann of the 3rd Judicial District will hear arguments in Appeal No. 118,802: In the Matter of I.A. at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

“I’ve had the privilege to know several of the justices of the Supreme Court as they were once trial judges in Shawnee County. It will be exciting and interesting to see how they and the other justices approach the cases they have to ultimately resolve,” Ossmann said.

The Court said District Judge Clinton Peterson of the 26th Judicial District will hear arguments in Appeal No. 121,075: State of Kansas v. Michael L. Phillips at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“I am honored to be given an opportunity to sit with the Kansas Supreme Court,” Peterson said.

The Court said District Judge Sally Pokorny of the 7th Judicial District will hear arguments in Appeal No. 118,361, State of Kansas v. Samuel Jacob Vonachen and Appeal No. 121,936: In the Matter of Michael Mata at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

“I look forward to collaborating with the Supreme Court justices to come to a fair decision in each of the cases. I hope my 42 years of experience as a practicing attorney and as a district court judge will bring a useful perspective to the bench,” Pokorny said.

According to the Court, District Judge Trish Rose of the 27th Judicial District will hear arguments in Appeal No. 120,103: State of Kansas v. Quincy R.T. Carter at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

“I have the utmost respect for the justices of the Kansas Supreme Court and hope to rise to the level of intellectual rigor and reasoning required of our justices in every case they hear,” Rose said.

The Court said District Judge Michael Russell of the 29th Judicial District will hear arguments in Appeal No. 121,269: State of Kansas v. Thomas Brown Jr. and Appeal No. 121,203: State of Kansas v. Zachary Buck-Schrag at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

“I believe it will be an invaluable experience to sit with the Kansas Supreme Court and look forward to participating,” Russell said.

According to the Court, District Judge Jan Satterfield of the 13th Judicial District will hear arguments in Appeal No. 120,946: State of Kansas v. Robert Willard Colson at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

“The opportunity to sit with the Kansas Supreme Court is the highlight of my career,” Satterfield said. “I am honored to have been selected to do so.”

Lastly, the Court said District Judge Scott Showalter of the 15th Judicial District will hear arguments in Appeal No. 118,382: State of Kansas v. Chase L. Coble at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

“I am deeply honored to be asked to serve on the Supreme Court and look forward to the opportunity,” Showalter said.

