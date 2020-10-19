Wichita State University offering asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University is offering a new line of defense against the spread of COVID-19 with the launch of its COVID-19 Voluntary Asymptomatic Surveillance Testing Program. The university said voluntary surveillance testing is part of its strategy to monitor and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on campus and in the community.

With the program, test samples will be analyzed either by a third party (CRL) or the Wichita State University Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory. On Monday (Oct. 19), leaders at Wichita State cut the ribbon for the university’s new lab, designed to help rapidly process more COVID-19 tests at full capacity. Medical facilities and doctors' offices will collect samples from patients, send them to the lab, and get results within 24 hours.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner were among those who spoke ahead of Monday’s ribbon-cutting.

“I think the fact that you can get your results quickly allows us to do things like keep our schools open, keep our businesses open and give the reassurance to folks that they are not a threat to their family, their friends, and their neighbors,” Kelly said.

This voluntary testing program allows the university to monitor and address real-time trends and burden of the disease to make timely decisions for intervention and response.

“Access to low-cost, quick-response COVID-19 tests will help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and minimize the risk of closing schools,” said Dr. Alicia Thompson, superintendent of Wichita Public Schools ahead of Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The addition of WSU’s high-volume testing is a mitigating measure that will help to ensure that students and school staff have the safest-possible learning and work environments that our community can provide.”

While this testing is not mandatory, WSU is asking students to consider taking part in this voluntary testing program “to help protect our campus community.” The lab will also be able to process saliva tests, not just the nasal swabs that are currently used to get samples.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.