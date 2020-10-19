Advertisement

Washburn University to play pair of exhibition football games in November

Washburn University announced Monday that the Ichabods will play a pair of exhibition football games against MIAA rivals in November.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the coronavirus knocked out the official football season for teams in the MIAA, Washburn University will tee it up for a pair of exhibition games against conference rivals in November.

The games were announced Monday by Washburn University.

The Ichabods will play host to Northwest Missouri at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. at Yager Stadium and will travel to Warrensburg, Mo., on Saturday, Nov. 14, to take on the University of Central Missouri Mules in another 3 p.m. contest.

For the game in Yager Stadium on Nov. 7, a limited number of fans will be allowed to watch the game in person.

However, around 1,750 tickets will be available, as only 25 percent of the stadium capacity will be utilized adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets are free, but must be secured through the wutickets.com website as no walk-up or game-day sales will take place.

Everyone in attendance will be rerquiured to weaer face masks and use social distancing when seated in the bleachers. Additionally, temperatures will be taken of all fans entering the stadium.

Designated gates will be used for entrance and exiting Yager Stadium, according to the Washburn Athletics website, and gates will open 60 minutes before kickoff.

The games will be broadcast on the MIAA Network for free as well as the home of the Ichabods – KTPK 106.9 with the voice of the Ichabods, Jake Lebahn. 

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to prepare and compete this fall,” Ichabod football head coach Craig Schurig said in a statement on the Washburn Athletics website. “Playing Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri will allow our guys to face two outstanding MIAA programs and evaluate where we are. We have been able to practice so this will provide some added energy and enthusiasm to our preparation.

"We plan on playing the majority of our guys. Getting game opportunities is very important for the development of our team and we are thankful for the opportunity to compete.” 

Washburn and its opponents will be tested for COVID-19 once a week, in accordance with NCAA resocialization rules.

Washburn also has a daily COVID screening process that has taken place since June 1 when teams returned for voluntary workouts. 

The exhibition games will not count for any school records or coaching records. Additionally, no official NCAA statistics will be recorded as the three teams have entered into a gentleman’s agreement to have starters play the first half and then have reserves play the remainder of the game, much like an NFL preseason contest. 
