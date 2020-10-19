Advertisement

TPD searching for two more persons of interest in Oct. 3rd homicide

If you see either Praylow or Anderson, please do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Call 911 immediately.
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police say they are searching for two more persons of interest in an October 3rd homicide in central Topeka.

According to Topeka Police, they are looking for Latrelle Sheneice Praylow and Todge Anderson.

“If you see either Praylow or Anderson, please do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Call 911 immediately,” TPD said in a news release.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed criminal charges against Tishara Renee Moran in relation to the homicide of Christopher J. McMillon.

According to Kagay, on Oct. 3, law enforcement officials were called to McMillon’s home at 311 SW Polk St. where a family member had found McMillon dead after he had failed to appear at a youth basketball game. He said upon arrival, officials found McMillon had been shot and was cold to the touch.

Kagay said neighbors reported hearing gunshots around 12:50 a.m. and the subsequent investigation led officials to believe Moran was involved in the homicide.

According to Kagay, on Monday, Oct. 5, Moran was located and taken into custody by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Kagay said on Oct. 8 that he filed two criminal charges against Moran: Murder in the First Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony and Aggravated Robbery.

According to the DA, Moran is being held on a $1 million bond and her case is set for a scheduling docket on Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.

