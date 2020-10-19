Topeka Big Biscuit to hold grand opening Oct. 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big Biscuit’s new Topeka location will be holding a grand opening on Saturday, October 24.

The popular breakfast restaurant, located at the corner of 29th and Wanamaker, will be open from 6:30 am to 2:30 pm daily.

Brand Manager Trevor Booth says the Biscuit serves “creative twists on old school favorites” like pancakes, brunch burgers, and of course, biscuits and gravy.

Booth also says the restaurant is still hiring and is hoping to bring in 12 new team members.

