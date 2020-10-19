Stormont Vail says procedural masks provides a higher level of protection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting on Monday, October 19th, Stormont Vail will no longer allow cloth masks in any of its facilities.

Stormont Vail says the procedural masks gives a higher level of protection to those within the hospital and clinics.

“Because there’s so much variability among the cloth masks, it’s really hard for us to know for sure what level of protection that it’ll provide,” Sr. Vice President & Chief Medical Quality Officer, Sridevi Donepudi said.

Stormont Vail Health will start providing procedural masks to all patients, visitors, and employees who enter into the building.

“We will provide a procedural mask for anyone coming into the facility. If they are really wanting to keep the mask that they came in, they can use the procedural mask on top of that, otherwise they can simply replace the one that they came in with,” Donepudi explained.

Donepudi says procedural masks provide a higher level of protection.

“What we do know is that the procedural masks have a lot more literature and scientific study in the industry to be able to determine how much in what degree of protection they provide for certain viruses, particles," Donepudi explained. "We can avoid isolation or quarantine if they were inadvertently come into exposure with someone.”

Stormont Vail says the CDC and KDHE still does support wearing cloth masks out in the community.

“They have provided clarification that even if you were wearing the cloth masks, if you were within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes with someone who wound up later testing positive, then you would still be subject to isolation or quarantine,” Donepudi said.

Donepudi says the procedural masks can help control the spread, “you have everything from gators to crochet type of stuff, which is really not going to block much, if you were to sneeze or cough."

"These are a very thin, light weight material, and they provide that level of protection where the space between the fibers of the material is so small that it will not allow that virus to pass through in the same way that a lot of cloth masks might,” Donepudi added. “Sometimes within in a health care facility you may not always have that option to be able to provide that 6 feet of distance, so we like to that extra level of precaution.”

A mask will still be required when entering the building at Stormont Vail, whether it will be switched out for the procedural mask.

Temperatures will still be checked when entering the building.

