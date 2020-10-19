SNCO Sheriff’s Office offering drop-off locations for National Drug Take Back Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office will be offering two drop-off locations for community members to dispose of their unused prescription drugs on National Drug Take Back Day.

On Saturday, October 24, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will coordinate a national effort with state and local law enforcement agencies to allow Americans to turn in their unused, unneeded or expired prescription medications. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue and can lead to accidental poisoning, overdosing or abuse.

Shawnee Countians can drop off their medications at drop boxes at the Soldier Township Fire Department at 600 NW 46th St. and the Mission Township Fire Department at 3101 SW Urish Rd. Both drop sites will be open from 10 am to 2 pm. Tablets, capsules and other solid dosage forms will be collected; intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes will not be accepted.

