Shawnee Co. Commissioners presented with concept designs for Family Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners caught a glimpse of early concept designs for Family Park at their meeting Monday.

Zach Snethen of HTK Architects showed commissioners three concepts for the park’s possible design.

HTK Architects is working with Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation (SCP+R) to construct the park which is located near 21st Street and Urish Road.

The groups created the layouts based on a survey about possible features for the park.

Survey participants were asked about amenities and programs they would like to see.

SCP+R Director Tim Laurent said when building a park public opinion is valued.

“People want to see playgrounds in that park, they want to see trails they want to see nature areas but the interests are wide and they vary a great deal and that’s why we want people to give us their feedback,” he said.

A survey about the concept designs is now available.

