Search is on for dog named Moose that went missing a week ago in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former state legislator and his wife are asking the public’s help in finding their beloved dog that went missing exactly one week ago today.

Ward Loyd, who served in the Kansas Legislature from 1999 to 2007 representing Garden City, said Monday marked a week since Moose, a 3 1/2-year-old Wheaten Terrier weighing about 35 pounds, went missing.

“This is the eighth day," said Loyd, who moved to Topeka with his wife, Susie, about 10 years ago. "One full week that he’s been missing.”

The Loyds said Moose escaped from a local business.

Moose was later spotted in the Westboro neighborhood, along with the Auburndale and Potwin neighborhoods.

The most recent spotting was reported in the area of S.E. 2nd and Winfield in East Topeka.

However, efforts to catch Moose have been unsuccessful.

Loyd described Wheaten Terriers as being “absolutely full of energy and just fast like lightning. So it is not possible to catch that dog. He will outrun you.”

Posters have been placed on utility poles on the city’s west side. And while some people have reported seeing Moose, no one has been able to catch his as of Monday morning.

“We’ve had wonderful assistance all across the community,” Loyd said. "We’re just terribly thankful for that.

“Obviously," he added, "we’d like to have our dog back.”

In an effort to find Moose, the Loyds have enlisted the help of Stephanie Avila, a pet tracker from Topeka, and Rusty Holladay, a pet trapper from Lawrence.

“We definitely want to get the message out that we do not want people chasing this pup," Avila said. "He’s very skittish.”

Holladay echoed Avila’s statement, saying the best thing for people to do when they see Moose is to keep an eye on the dog and call Avila, who then will get in touch with him.

Of Moose, Holladay said, “We need to get him back to his family.”

Anyone who sees Moose is asked to call 785-221-2116.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.