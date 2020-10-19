Advertisement

Salute Our Heroes: Custodian keeping elementary school clean and safe from COVID-19

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local school custodian is ensuring kids are safe as they return back to the classroom.

Gary Steinbock first worked for the city of Topeka for 25 years but has been at McCarter Elementary school as a custodian. He takes pride in his work.

“Then when I decided to retire from the city, I called Kathy and just wanted a letter of recommendation and she was like, ‘no, no, no, don’t do anything.’ So, that’s how I ended up here, she brought me in,” he said. “Everybody takes their job seriously so our mandate is to make sure the kids are safe and we’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure they’re safe.”

COVID-19 has thrown a curve ball at his work, but keeping things clean so kids stay safe is a part of the job description with or without a pandemic.

He said, “I guess we’re getting used to what is normal now, never been through a pandemic before. I think we’re doing a pretty good job of at it, so I guess next pandemic we’ll be ready for it.”

McCarter Elementary Principal Kathy Cooney says his efforts do not go unnoticed. “He pays attention to detail and he’s so self-motivated. Those are the qualities you want in every employee. He challenges himself, he never sits still. Ever. We had to force him sit still at custodian appreciation day one year. Force him to take a break in the lunch room.”

Steinbock said, “I come and get everything opened up and I start cleaning offices, disinfecting the front foyer, disinfecting offices, making sure the kids quest is set up, making sure everything is unlocked for them then I just start cleaning the restrooms and start doing the cleaning procedures and disinfecting.”

Many trust that with Steinbock’s help, they don’t have to worry about the school remaining clean and safe for kids. They said he is kind and doesn’t take any credit but deserves it.

Cooney said, “I know that the foyer is going to be clean. He sanitizes the door knobs four times a day. I’ve seen him do it like I know it’s getting done.”

Rob Seitz is the General Director of Central Services and Facilities Planning and oversees what Steinbock does. He said he is someone he never has to question or worry about when it comes to getting the job done, and getting it done right.

“I have about 44 different buildings that I have to oversee and when it comes to having good quality people like Gary, that’s one that I can feel comfortable when I go to sleep at night that I don’t have to worry about that school,” he said.

