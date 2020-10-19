Advertisement

Riley Co. bank branch listed as COVID-19 cluster site

(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department has added a branch of the Riley State Bank as a new cluster site.

According to a news release, the branch in the city of Riley has six cases linked to that location.

“A public outbreak is declared when five or more cases can be linked to spread at a specific location and time period,” the county said in a news release.

The bank’s lobby has been closed since last week with the hopes of reopening next week.

The bank’s drive-thru will remain open to serve customers.

Since Friday, the county is reporting 45 recoveries and 10 new positive cases in total.

