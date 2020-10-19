Advertisement

Pott County sheriff ‘doing well’ after testing positive for COVID-19

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager says he is doing well after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to KMAN Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to KMAN Radio.

Jager confirmed to KMAN on Friday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In spite of losing his sense of smell, Jager told KMAN he is doing well. He was scheduled to come out of isolation Saturday.

This past Tuesday, officials identified the Pottawatomie County Justice Center in Westmoreland as the site of a COVID-19 cluster. The sheriff’s office is housed at that location.

The Pottawatomie County Health Officials said at least five people affiliated with the Justice Center had contracted COVID-19. Upon that announcement, the Justice Center was closed to the public. It remained closed as of Friday.

Health officials announced contact tracing interviews linked several staff members who tested positive to a funeral they attended Oct. 10 in Manhattan.

On Thursday, KMAN reports, Pottawatomie County reported 32 active COVID-19 cases and 300 recoveries, along with 11 pending test results. There were no known hospitalizations involving county residents.

