Monday forecast: Another chilly day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week overall will be cool and cloudy with Thursday being the warmest day of the week and much needed rain at times.

As of right now the highest chance of rain is Wednesday night and Thursday night however measurable rainfall could start as early as tomorrow and last on and off through Friday morning. This will not be a washout, in fact it will be hit and miss for much of the week (until Thursday night) but we’ll have to take this on a day by day basis to fine tune timing and best chances for rain.

Temperature wise it gradually warms up through Thursday with differences in the models on the effect of a warm front Wednesday. We may have a wide range in temperatures with the warmer temperatures south and still cool near the Nebraska border. There’s also differences in the temperatures Sunday with one model bringing in a brief warm up before a cold blast again Monday. The other model keep it similar to Saturday.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Patchy drizzle or light rain showers can’t be ruled out. Highs in the 50s (uncertainty on if it stays in the low 50s or warm up in the upper 50s). Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

A lull in measurable rainfall from latest computer models exists Tuesday night so did remove the rain chance but we’ll keep an eye on this timeframe in the next couple computer model updates to see if we have to put a rain chance back in.

Wednesday-Thursday will start to warm up with Wednesday uncertain on how warm. Our in house model has highs ranging anywhere from the low 50s north to upper 70s south. It’ll depend on how far north the warm front will get. Clouds and possible rain will also factor into the temperatures.

Showers/storms will increase Wednesday night with mostly dry conditions Thursday and highs near 80° with strong winds before the warm front pushes back south as a cold front bringing another chance of storms mainly Thursday night and highs stuck around 50° with breezy conditions to end the week.

This weekend into Monday will stay chilly with highs around 50°. Another system may bring a rain/snow mix Sunday night, of course way too early to discuss details on how this could impact Monday morning’s commute.

Taking Action:

Much needed rain will fall this week, it’s just a matter of when and how much. It’s going to be one of those take it on a day by day basis for updates and specific details.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.