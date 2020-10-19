Local women paint mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in downtown Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan women led the development of a large mural of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away last month.

The mural is located in downtown Manhattan in the alley opposite the Chef (off 4th Street between Poyntz and Houston).

In a press release, it says the two women painted the mural as a tribute to Ginsburg’s extraordinary contributions to justice and gender equality and a celebration of ordinary American’s coming together to strengthen their community.

Local artists, Taylor Carr and Jessica Kerr were behind it all, along with community organizing, and Education Chair with the Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice (MAPJ).

“We were at a bonfire and we were thinking of ways to honor Justice Ginsburg that could also speak to work going on in Manhattan to promote community change. Taylor overheard us chatting and offered to help,” Kerr explained. “Before we knew it, the team from Incite MHK found us wall space and Taylor had a design.”

“This is such a polarizing moment in America with elevated political tensions, the pandemic and protests for racial justice,” Kerr added. “To paint this mural in tribute to a great American woman who was respected by people across the political spectrum seems like something we can all get behind. Rather than despair at the state of our country, we can look at what RBG stood for and maybe we can imagine a better future where we come together to build community around principles of equity and justice.”

In the release it says, a lifelong Kansan, K-State graduate, and partner in ACME Local, Taylor Carr saw an opportunity to make a positive contribution to a town she loves.

“RBG’s loss was just gut wrenching,” Carr says. “To be able to design and paint this mural of a woman who fought her way forward to make such huge contributions to our society is just inspiring. To honor her life and work, and the ideas that cross lines of politics, seems more important than ever today.”

You can learn more information about the project at rbgmural.squarespace.com.

