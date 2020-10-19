Advertisement

Larned State Hospital staff member dies form COVID-19 complications

(MONTY DAVIS | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A staff member at Larned State Hospital died on October 15 due to complications from COVID-19, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard announced Monday.

The staff member had worked at Larned for over three years and had not been on campus for several weeks and did not have contact with patients or residents.

“This is a sad time for our agency and for the dedicated staff at Larned State Hospital, a day we all hoped would never come,” Secretary Howard said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the family we know is struggling with losing their loved one and our other hospital staffers mourning a co-worker.”

The hospital began screening all staff on March 27, 2020, monitoring temperatures upon entry into the facility and has been taking patient and resident temperatures twice a day since then.

