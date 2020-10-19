Advertisement

KU’s Pooka Williams Jr. opts out of season

Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) runs ahead of Oklahoma defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) runs ahead of Oklahoma defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) -KU junior running back Pooka Williams Jr. has opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season.

“Today I made the very difficult decision to opt out of the rest of the season to be closer to my mother and family in Louisiana,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “Family and health are the most important things to me. Right now I need to be with my mother, who is battling health issues.”

The First-Team All Big 12 selection has garnered 2,363 rushing yards and 534 receiving yards in his 2+ years at KU. The Jayhawks are off to an 0-4 start in the 2020 season.

“We fully support Pooka’s decision to opt out of the season to be able to support his mother in person during this difficult time as she fights this battle,” head coach Les Miles wrote on Twitter. "I’m proud of him for making this tremendous sacrifice to support his family, and do what he believes is right. We will be there for Pooka and his family in every way possible moving forward.

“I want to thank Coach Miles and everyone with the Kansas Football program for their commitment and understanding,” Williams continued. “I believe in the direction of Kansas football and what Coach Miles is building. Rock Chalk Jayhawk.”

