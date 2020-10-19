Advertisement

Guitars played, made by Eddie Van Halen go to auction

Do you have a spare $80,000?
Eddie Van Halen died this month from cancer at 65. Valerie Bertinelli and Van Halen In 1985.
Eddie Van Halen died this month from cancer at 65. Valerie Bertinelli and Van Halen In 1985.(Source: 3773528Globe Photos/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Two guitars owned, played and partly designed by the late Eddie Van Halen will be going up for auction.

A 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar and a customized electric guitar Van Halen built at his home studio with his guitar tech Matt Bruck and given to a friend in 1991 will be among the items for sale at the event dubbed “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll,” starting Dec. 5, Julien’s Auctions announced Monday.

Both guitars were hand-striped by Van Halen in the familiar style of most of his guitars dating back to the first Van Halen album in 1978. Each of the guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

The guitar legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died of cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65.

The auction was already in the works at the time.

“As we were preparing for our annual ‘Icons & Idols: Rock and Roll’ auction lineup, we were stunned to hear the sad news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing last week,” Julien’s Auction’s president Darren Julien said in a statement. “We are honored to include at this event two of his iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes.”

The auction also includes a Fender Stratocaster played, and smashed, by Kurt Cobain on Nirvana’s 1994 In Utero Tour, and a crystal-studded white glove worn by Michael Jackson on the Jackson brothers' 1984 Victory Tour.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy in Mich. canceled

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

National Politics

Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By TERRY SPENCER
Many polling sites had long lines before dawn as voters awaited their opening.

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

Latest News

National

Trump suggests he’ll leave the country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Musing at a campaign rally in central Georgia, Donald Trump suggested he might.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

News

Deer hunters may have hard time finding a butcher this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deer hunters across Kansas may have trouble finding a local butcher to process their deer this fall because many of them are booked up for weeks or even months.

National Politics

Trump says he may leave country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
At a rally in Macon, Georgia, President Donald Trump suggested he may have to "leave the country" if he were to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

National

2,000-year-old Nazca Lines cat carving discovered in Peru

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Archeologists in Peru have discovered another Nazca Lines figure.

National Politics

Supreme Court to review Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court is agreeing to review a Trump administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.