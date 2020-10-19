Former McLouth teacher faces charges in second child sex case involving student

McLOUTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A former science teacher at McLouth High School in Jefferson County who was charged in May in a child sex case involving a student faces charges in a second child sex case involving another student, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.

The former teacher, Anthony Kuckelman, was charged in the second case with electronic solicitation of a minor, attempted unlawful sexual relations and promoting obscenity to minors.

The incidents in the second case allegedly occurred between Oct. 1, 2019, and May of this year, according to court documents.

In the first case, Kuckelman was charged May 5 in Jefferson County District Court in Oskaloosa with engaging in sexual intercourse; lewd fondling or touching; or sodomy with a student at McLouth High School between December of 2017 and May of 2019.

Kuckelman was a teacher at the school when the alleged incidents occurred.

Additionally, the alleged victim in the first case filed a civil suit in Douglas County District Court. That case was moved to U.S. District Court in Kansas this past week week, according to the Journal-World.

In that case, the alleged victim states that Kuckelman began sexually assaulting her when she was in his science class. The complaint states Kuckelman began grooming the girl and assaulted her behind locked classroom doors.

The lawsuit also names the McLouth school district and superintendent in his official capacity, alleging they failed to protect the girl and “had actual or constructive knowledge of Kuckelman’s sexual harassment and assault of other female students," according to the Journal-World.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and requests a jury trial against the three defendants, the Journal-World reports.

McLouth Unified School District 342 Superintendent Steve Lilly told 13 NEWS on May 6 that Kuckelman taught high school science at the high school and had been suspended from all duties and activities.

Lilly said the district was informed of the investigation on May 5 and was cooperating with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation.

Kuckleman began teaching in the McLouth school district in August 2013.

On May 6, it was reported that Kuckelman had been released from jail after posting $20,000 bond.

There was no listing for Kuckelman on Monday morning on the Jefferson County Jail’s online inmate roster.

