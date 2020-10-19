Fire causes $11,000 damage to south Topeka residence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Saturday caused an estimated $11,000 damage to a south Topeka residence, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 4 a.m. at a two-story house at 3041 S.W. Burlingame Road.

First-arriving crews found fire on t he outside of the house.

A search of the home found all occupants were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said the blaze was confined to the exterior of the first floor, with some minor damage to the attic and light smoke throughout the residence.

A preliminary investigation determined the blaze to be accidental in nature and most likely the result of improper disposal of smoking materials.

Of the estimated loss, $10,000 was to the structure and $1,000 was to the contents.

