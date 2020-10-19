Advertisement

Fire causes $11,000 damage to south Topeka residence

An early-morning fire on Saturday caused an estimated $11,000 damage to a home at 3041 S.W. Burlingame Road in south Topeka, officials said.
An early-morning fire on Saturday caused an estimated $11,000 damage to a home at 3041 S.W. Burlingame Road in south Topeka, officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire on Saturday caused an estimated $11,000 damage to a south Topeka residence, officials said.

The blaze was reported just after 4 a.m. at a two-story house at 3041 S.W. Burlingame Road.

First-arriving crews found fire on t he outside of the house.

A search of the home found all occupants were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said the blaze was confined to the exterior of the first floor, with some minor damage to the attic and light smoke throughout the residence.

A preliminary investigation determined the blaze to be accidental in nature and most likely the result of improper disposal of smoking materials.

Of the estimated loss, $10,000 was to the structure and $1,000 was to the contents.

No contents were reported.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 5AM

Updated: 31 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 5AM

Forecast

Monday forecast: Another chilly day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Warming through Thursday with a big cool down Friday through the weekend

News

2020 Arty Awards goes virtual to recognize Topeka artist

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
The Arty Awards honors artist in Topeka, of both past and present.

Local

The Vinewood hosts first-ever flea market and craft show

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Sunday marked the close of The Vinewood’s first-ever flea market and craft show.

Latest News

Forecast

Not as cold Monday, with several rain chances ahead

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Highs on Sunday will be much cooler than highs on Saturday

Local

American Legion Post 400 hosts blood drive

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
American Legion Post 400 partnered with the Community Blood Center Sunday to host a blood drive that benefits the medical needs of veterans.

News

American Legion Post 400 hosts blood drive

Updated: 11 hours ago
American Legion Post 400 partnered with the Community Blood Center Sunday to host a blood drive that benefits the medical needs of veterans.

News

Topeka real estate market ranked as hottest in the country

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
Topeka is ranked in the realtor.com top ten ‘Hottest Zip Codes of 2020.'

News

Topeka man arrested for driving stolen vehicle

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts
A Topeka man was arrested early Saturday morning after being pulled over while driving a stolen vehicle.

News

Kansas teen taken into custody after covering himself in ranch, damaging property, crashing car in Shawnee Co.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Willetts and Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken into custody early Saturday morning following an incident at the Petro Deli, north of Topeka.