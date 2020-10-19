Advertisement

Driver on hook for $873 ticket after clocking 133 mph in 65 mph zone

A motorist faces an $873 fine in Shawnee County District Court after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers clocked a vehicle speeding at 133 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to a Twitter post from Sunday night.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver faces an $873 ticket after Kansas Highway Patrol troopers clocked a vehicle traveling 133 mph in a 65 mph zone.

A photo of the ticket with the speed and fine circled appeared late Sunday on the Twitter page for Kansas Highway Patrol Troop B.

The driver and location of where the motorist was stopped weren’t identified. However, a portion of the ticket that appeared on the Twitter page indicated a court date of 8 a.m. Dec. 22 at Shawnee County District Court, 200 S.E. 7th in Topeka.

A caption accompanying the photo on the Twitter post read, “Please don’t do that ... please. #dangerous #slowdown #notworthit."

