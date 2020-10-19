Chiefs bounce back from first loss of the season, beat Bills 26-17

BUFFALO, New York. (WIBW) - In their first game with 200+ rush yards in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs came up with a 26-17 road win Monday over the Buffalo Bills to move to 5-1 on the year.

The Bills were the first on the board first behind a 48-YD FG from Tyler Bass. KC responded the following drive with an 11-YD TD from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce to close the quarter with a 7-3 lead.

The first strike of the second quarter went to the Bills with a 4-YD TD from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs giving Buffalo a 10-7 lead.

Once again, KC answered with a Mahomes-to-Kelce TD to give the Chiefs the lead. A missed extra point put the Chiefs ahead 13-10 with 4:56 in the second quarter.

A 13-YD Darrel Williams rushing TD on 4th and inches would give KC a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs opened the fourth quarter with a 37-YD FG from Harrison Butker at the 9:07 mark.

Less than three minutes later, the Bills answered Allen connected to Cole Beasley for an 8-YD TD to cut the Chiefs' lead to 23-17 with 6:34 to go.

Butker nailed a 30-YD FG with 1:56 to go, giving the Chiefs a two-possession lead.

An interception by Daniel Sorensen with 1:15 in the game would seal the deal for the Chiefs, icing a 26-17 win.

Next, the Chiefs will travel to Denver to take on the 2-3 Broncos Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

