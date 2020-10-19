2020 Arty Awards goes virtual to recognize Topeka artist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The 2020 Arty Awards went entirely virtual this year but that didn’t stop them from honoring Topeka’s most deserving artist.

The Arty Awards honors artist in Topeka, of both past and present.

“Very rarely do we turn the spotlight back on the artist who gave us those things to enjoy, so this evening is all about that it’s about us highlighting the best and the brightest of arts in Topeka.” Said ArtsConnect Exexcutive Director, Sarah Fizzel.

This year, because of the pandemic the 2020 arty awards went virtual, which brought a new challenge to planning the event.

“It’s a challenge because you don’t leave big applause breaks or don’t leave time for people to get up and go to the bathroom or go get drinks, you just go and it’s kind of a weird feeling, like I found myself this afternoon not knowing what to do with myself since it was already to go online but the most important part as an event planner and the executive director was to make it something that’s endearing and engaging and made people feel like they were there with us.”

Sarah Fizzel says the event going virtual allowed for a more personal experience with the arts.

“Like right now we’re standing in font of my parents house because we just got done having our own little family watch party here at their house and I hope that that is true of a lot of people and I hope that it offers a chance to make connections in a way that’s meaningful and also to have a conversation about what the arts mean for everyone in your family.”

