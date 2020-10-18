Topeka Zoo invites families to socially distant ‘Boo at the Zoo’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trick or Treaters hit the Topeka Zoo Saturday to score some candy for the first weekend of ‘Boo at the Zoo.’

The annual fall tradition is taking place over three Saturday’s this year to allow for more families, while keeping the number of people inside the zoo low.

There are a few changes. Guests must reserve tickets in advance for the various time slots and will be directed in a single path throughout the zoo.

They’ve also invited less vendors this year and have spread them out to keep people from gathering in one area.

The trick or treating process is contact less, allowing kids to grab candy and go.

As guests make their way through the zoo, they can stop to watch the animals get pumpkins as part of a new fall-themed enrichment.

Topeka Zoo Animal Care Coordinator, Shanna Simpson, said it is an event they are excited to be able to have, since so many others have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

“It’s been a really rough year for everybody and mostly kids, just think about how their lives have just been rocked," she continued saying, "We just want them to have a normal, safe trick or treating, wear your costume, come see the animals kind of venue for them to have some normalcy and some fun.”

To purchase tickets for the next two Saturday’s Oct. 24th and Oct. 31st, click here.

‘Friends of the Zoo’ get in free, but do still need to reserve a spot.

