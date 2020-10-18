Topeka man arrested for driving stolen vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Saturday morning after being pulled over while driving a stolen vehicle.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy pulled over a maroon 2002 Ford Ranger at SE 29th Street and SE Bennett Drive around 3 a.m.

The deputy recognized the vehicle as being stolen and did a search to confirm it, which came back stolen from the Topeka Police Department.

The driver, Delbert L. New III (39), was taken into custody for questioning and later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

New was charged with multiple traffic violations and the Sheriff’s Office said it’s still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.