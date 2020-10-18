The Vinewood hosts first-ever flea market and craft show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunday marked the close of The Vinewood’s first-ever flea market and craft show.

Shoppers at Vinewood Market could wander the grounds of the property and stroll through the venue to check out crafts and gently used goods.

Charlene Robuck, a co-owner of The Vinewood, said the event offered something new to the area while giving patrons and vendors the chance to social distance.

“It’s special because we haven’t been able to do anything this year because of COVID and we can have something outdoors, so I think everybody’s anxious to get out and do something,” she said.

The weekend-long event was planned in a month and a half.

Operators are hoping to make Vinewood Market a seasonal event.

