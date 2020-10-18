Advertisement

TFD investigates structure fire at SW Golf View Dr., leaving one firefighter injured

house fire
house fire(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 2406 SW Golf View Dr. just after 10:00 A.M. on Sunday.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the single story wood frame residence.

Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin.

One firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries during this incident. The individual was transported to a local hospital by fire officials.

No other injuries were reported.

Fire officials say preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation.

According to Topeka Fire Department, the estimated dollar loss is $100,000.00, of which $75,000.00 is associated with structural loss and $25,000.00 associated with contents loss.

