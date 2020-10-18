Not as cold Monday, with several rain chances ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

