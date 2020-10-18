Manhattan sweeps Centennial League Cross Country Titles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the Manhattan boys and girls cross country squads came home with Centennial League titles. The win makes it 11 straight Centennial League wins for the Lady Indians. Meanwhile, the boys varsity runners have won 9 of the last 11 titles.

Manhattan’s Jenna Keeley finished first with a time of 18:45.70. Two runners from Washburn Rural placed second and third. Madeline Carter finished behind Keeley with a time of 18:54.10 and Khloi Bird finishing third with a time of 19:48.10.

On the boys side, Daniel Harkin form Manhattan ran away with the fastest time. He placed first after running a 15:35.80. Tanner Newkirk from Hayden High finished close behind with a 15:41.00. Emporia High’s Treyson True finished third with a 15:58.10 time.

Centennial League Title sweep! Girls Varsity won their 11th straight title, Boys Varsity has won 9 of the last 11 titles!! JV boys and girls won their team titles as well! Way to run today tribe! pic.twitter.com/441JUqtEmc — MHSrunningtribe (@MHSrunningtribe) October 17, 2020

Below is a table indicating how the schools girls teams placed:

School (GIRLS) Points 1. Manhattan High 33 2. Washburn Rural 37 3. Seaman High 62 4. Emporia High 88 5. Topeka High 161 6. Hayden High 162

Below is a table indicating how the schools boys teams placed:

School (BOYS) Points 1. Manhattan High 36 2. Hayden High 83 3. Emporia High 91 4. Washburn Rural 98 5. Seaman High 108 6. Topeka West 149 7. Junction City 160 8. Topeka High 203

A full list of individual boys times can be found here.

A full list of individual girls times can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.