Manhattan sweeps Centennial League Cross Country Titles

Both the Manhattan boys and girls cross country squads came home with Centennial League titles. The win makes it 11 straight Centennial League wins for the Lady Indians. Meanwhile, the boys varsity runners have won 9 of the last 11 titles.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the Manhattan boys and girls cross country squads came home with Centennial League titles. The win makes it 11 straight Centennial League wins for the Lady Indians. Meanwhile, the boys varsity runners have won 9 of the last 11 titles.

Manhattan’s Jenna Keeley finished first with a time of 18:45.70. Two runners from Washburn Rural placed second and third. Madeline Carter finished behind Keeley with a time of 18:54.10 and Khloi Bird finishing third with a time of 19:48.10.

On the boys side, Daniel Harkin form Manhattan ran away with the fastest time. He placed first after running a 15:35.80. Tanner Newkirk from Hayden High finished close behind with a 15:41.00. Emporia High’s Treyson True finished third with a 15:58.10 time.

Below is a table indicating how the schools girls teams placed:

School (GIRLS)Points
1. Manhattan High33
2. Washburn Rural 37
3. Seaman High62
4. Emporia High88
5. Topeka High161
6. Hayden High162

Below is a table indicating how the schools boys teams placed:

School (BOYS)Points
1. Manhattan High36
2. Hayden High83
3. Emporia High91
4. Washburn Rural98
5. Seaman High108
6. Topeka West149
7. Junction City160
8. Topeka High203

A full list of individual boys times can be found here.

A full list of individual girls times can be found here.

