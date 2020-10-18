Manhattan sweeps Centennial League Cross Country Titles
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both the Manhattan boys and girls cross country squads came home with Centennial League titles. The win makes it 11 straight Centennial League wins for the Lady Indians. Meanwhile, the boys varsity runners have won 9 of the last 11 titles.
Manhattan’s Jenna Keeley finished first with a time of 18:45.70. Two runners from Washburn Rural placed second and third. Madeline Carter finished behind Keeley with a time of 18:54.10 and Khloi Bird finishing third with a time of 19:48.10.
On the boys side, Daniel Harkin form Manhattan ran away with the fastest time. He placed first after running a 15:35.80. Tanner Newkirk from Hayden High finished close behind with a 15:41.00. Emporia High’s Treyson True finished third with a 15:58.10 time.
Below is a table indicating how the schools girls teams placed:
|School (GIRLS)
|Points
|1. Manhattan High
|33
|2. Washburn Rural
|37
|3. Seaman High
|62
|4. Emporia High
|88
|5. Topeka High
|161
|6. Hayden High
|162
Below is a table indicating how the schools boys teams placed:
|School (BOYS)
|Points
|1. Manhattan High
|36
|2. Hayden High
|83
|3. Emporia High
|91
|4. Washburn Rural
|98
|5. Seaman High
|108
|6. Topeka West
|149
|7. Junction City
|160
|8. Topeka High
|203
A full list of individual boys times can be found here.
A full list of individual girls times can be found here.
