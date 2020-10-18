KBI investigates officer involved shooting in Andover, third officer involved shooting in two days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a third officer-involved shooting within two days.

The third officer involved shooting incident was reported Saturday night at a Kwik Shop in Andover, Kansas.

According to KBI, Andover Police Department received a 911 call around 3:20 P.M., indicating there was a man holding a gun and walking around outside the Kwik Shop located at 114 W Highway 54 in Andover.

Officers responded to the area and made contact with the 46-year-old male suspect from Dodge City, Kansas. KBI says, after a verbal exchange, an Andover police officer shot the armed suspect.

The 46-year-old male then ran away and law enforcement followed on foot through several businesses in the area until officers were able to capture the suspect at a local Braum’s located at 401 S Andover Road.

The man was transported to Wesley Hospital in Wichita. KBI says, he sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during this incident.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Augusta Department of Safety, the Andover Police Department, and the Butler County EMS transport were involved in this incident.

The KBI said this is an ongoing investigation that will be conducted quickly and thoroughly. It said once completed, results will be turned over to the Thomas Co. Attorney for review.

