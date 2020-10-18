Advertisement

KBI investigates officer involved shooting in Andover, third officer involved shooting in two days

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a third officer-involved shooting at a Kwik Shop in Andover, Kansas.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a third officer-involved shooting at a Kwik Shop in Andover, Kansas.
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a third officer-involved shooting within two days.

The third officer involved shooting incident was reported Saturday night at a Kwik Shop in Andover, Kansas.

According to KBI, Andover Police Department received a 911 call around 3:20 P.M., indicating there was a man holding a gun and walking around outside the Kwik Shop located at 114 W Highway 54 in Andover.

Officers responded to the area and made contact with the 46-year-old male suspect from Dodge City, Kansas. KBI says, after a verbal exchange, an Andover police officer shot the armed suspect.

The 46-year-old male then ran away and law enforcement followed on foot through several businesses in the area until officers were able to capture the suspect at a local Braum’s located at 401 S Andover Road.

The man was transported to Wesley Hospital in Wichita. KBI says, he sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured during this incident.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Augusta Department of Safety, the Andover Police Department, and the Butler County EMS transport were involved in this incident.

The KBI said this is an ongoing investigation that will be conducted quickly and thoroughly. It said once completed, results will be turned over to the Thomas Co. Attorney for review.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Helping Hands announces plans for low-cost spay/neuter clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Helping Hands Humane Society announced plans for a low-cost spay/neuter clinic, plus a new area for kittens,

News

Salute Our Heroes - Gary Steinbock

Updated: 2 hours ago
Salute Our Heroes this week features McCarter Elementary Custodian Gary Steinbock.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing provides tests without appointments, symptoms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Thanks to a partnership between the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard, the Riley County Health Department offered free COVID-19 testing in Manhattan.

News

KBI: Officer involved shooting in Colby

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Colby.

Latest News

News

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mullen said he is self-isolating from his family

News

Women transitioning from incarceration may face tech challenges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A University of Kansas study has identified the technological challenges women face when transitioning from incarceration.

Coronavirus

McCrites Plaza reports additional COVID-19 positive tests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
McCrites Plaza has found three additional cases of COVID-19 in its facility.

News

People meet at the statehouse for the Spirit of the Million Man March

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Many people gathered at the state capitol to recognize “The Million Man March in Washington D.C.” and to spread a historic message to Topekans.

News

KBI releases name of officer shot in Lyons

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has named the officer shot in a Lyons shooting.

News

The Spirit of the Million Man March

Updated: 6 hours ago
Organizations came together for the The Spirit of the Million Man March in Topeka.