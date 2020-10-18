Advertisement

Deer hunters may have hard time finding a butcher this fall

Deer hunters across Kansas may have trouble finding a local butcher to process their deer this fall because many of them are booked up for weeks or even months.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAYS, Kan. (Associated Press) - Deer hunters across Kansas may have trouble finding a local butcher to process their deer this fall because many of them are booked up for weeks or even months.

The situation is a byproduct of the coronavirus pandemic.

More ranchers turned to small and medium-sized meat processors after the virus forced many major meatpacking plants to shut down temporarily or reduce production in the spring and backlogs developed in the system.

So this fall, Burkhart Meats is unable to process deer at its shop in Kinsley for the first time in 50 years. Smoky River Meats in Salina is also turning away deer hunters.

