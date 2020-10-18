American Legion Post 400 hosts blood drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - American Legion Post 400 partnered with the Community Blood Center Sunday to host a blood drive that benefits the medical needs of veterans.

Jeff Kerns, the Commander for the chapter, said the event is in line with the organization’s mission.

“The Sons' [of American Legion] mission is to help veterans in any way or form that we can and they need blood; it may just be for a transfusion, it may be an accident, it’s just a way for us to help give back,” he said.

“Blood is just an essential part of everything we do; as far as helping out and giving back as far as it being our mission, it’s one of the items on our list each year to help the community and it just happens to be one we like to focus on.”

The organization partnered with Community Blood Center to host the event.

Kerns said a donation can serve many purposes.

“Either people in need of blood or with the COVID right now they’re using the blood to do testing and stuff so they can hopefully find a cure for this," he said.

“We’re all here hoping that what we give today if maybe this blood gets used to find a cure or help some of these things I know it’s going to help anybody and everybody.”

The will to give comes naturally for Terry Barger who has given blood over 10 times in his life.

“It’s a way that you can help out the community and know that blood is short these days, it’s a way to contribute,” he said.

Kerns said donating blood is a unique experience that has long-lasting power.

“It’s something that you just can’t give back in any other way; it’s not like you’re giving money back to somebody or helping out in that situation this is the only avenue you can to give back and that way is to give somebody blood to help save a life,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful feeling when you can go out and help somebody that could use something like that it’s just like an organ donor or somebody like that.”

No matter how the donations are used, Kerns said he wants to find a way to help those who have given so much.

“If I can give blood that’s a very, very small thing that I can do to help a veteran for what they’ve done for us and our country.”

Those who are still interested in being part of American Legion Post 400′s contribution can take part by going to the Community Blood Center near 29th and Wanamaker Road and make the donation under the American Legion.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.