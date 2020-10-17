Advertisement

Women’s March Action aims to reach 10 million voters through digital action weekend

(KOTA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Women’s March Action is looking to reach 10 million voters on Oct. 17 and 18.

Women’s March Action says on Oct. 17, while thousands of women are marching in the streets of Washington D.C. and around the country, thousands of others are taking up the fight through phones and computers.

Women’s March Action said it is spearheading a weekend of Women2Women direct voter contact. It said under the #CountOnUs coalition, it and its partners have mobilized almost 10,000 volunteers aiming to reach 10 million voters throughout the digital action weekend.

“Over the last four years, we’ve seen the passion and energy of women fighting for equal rights and engaging on important issues such as healthcare, racial justice and immigrants' rights,” said Emiliana Guereca, founder of Women’s March Action. “We’re using every tool in our toolbox to defeat Trump -- while thousands march in the streets, thousands more will back them up online by reaching out to voters to help folks vote safely and early, no matter what state they’re in.”

Armed with early voting rules, the groups said volunteers wil help people in key battleground states, and those with races key to flipping the Senate, make their early voting plan by discussing the rules, deadlines and other crucial information needed to vote in their state.

The group said volunteers will be reaching out digitally starting at 10 a.m. It said they will be reaching voters from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brown Co. person of interested found

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Sheriff’s Office has located a person of interest.

News

Gov. Kelly proclaims Oct. 21 School Transportation Day

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In Kansas 4,043 bus drivers transported students during the 2019-2020 school year.

News

Law enforcement to collect unused medication Saturday, Oct. 24

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Law enforcement agencies around Kansas will collect unused medication on Saturday, Oct. 24.

News

Free Meals for All Kids extended by USDA

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA is thanking school nutrition partners for their dedicated service.

Latest News

News

TFD quickly extinguishes early morning house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Fire Department quickly extinguished an early morning house fire in southwest Topeka.

Forecast

Saturday Forecast Warm and windy today with much cooler temperatures tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago
70′s today with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s tomorrow

News

KDA updates economic culture agriculture data, exports hold steady

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture updated state and county economic contributions of agriculture data while agriculture exports hold steady.

News

SNCO Fire District #4 issues burn ban

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County Fire District #4 has issued a burn ban.

News

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

News

Happy Basset cuts ribbon on expansion

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner and Bryan Grabauskas
The local brewing company cut the ribbon Friday on its new Happy Basset Barrel House!