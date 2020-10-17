Women’s March Action aims to reach 10 million voters through digital action weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Women’s March Action is looking to reach 10 million voters on Oct. 17 and 18.

Women’s March Action says on Oct. 17, while thousands of women are marching in the streets of Washington D.C. and around the country, thousands of others are taking up the fight through phones and computers.

Women’s March Action said it is spearheading a weekend of Women2Women direct voter contact. It said under the #CountOnUs coalition, it and its partners have mobilized almost 10,000 volunteers aiming to reach 10 million voters throughout the digital action weekend.

“Over the last four years, we’ve seen the passion and energy of women fighting for equal rights and engaging on important issues such as healthcare, racial justice and immigrants' rights,” said Emiliana Guereca, founder of Women’s March Action. “We’re using every tool in our toolbox to defeat Trump -- while thousands march in the streets, thousands more will back them up online by reaching out to voters to help folks vote safely and early, no matter what state they’re in.”

Armed with early voting rules, the groups said volunteers wil help people in key battleground states, and those with races key to flipping the Senate, make their early voting plan by discussing the rules, deadlines and other crucial information needed to vote in their state.

The group said volunteers will be reaching out digitally starting at 10 a.m. It said they will be reaching voters from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

