USDA invests $268 million in rural water, wastewater infrastructure improvements

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it is investing $268 million in order to update rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 28 states.

“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

The USDA said it is funding 76 projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. It said the investments help improve rural water infrastructure for 267,000 residents.

According to the department, the investments are being made in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

