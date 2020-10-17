Topeka Trump parade locks in location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Trump parade has officially locked in a location for its rally around the Capitol City.

Jordan Rigi, the organizer of the Topeka Trump parade, says with one week left until the Oct. 24 event, the group has now locked in an official location for its rally and parade around Topeka. He said the event will be held at the Vinewood Venue at 2848 SE 29th St.

“It’s been hard to pin a location for us all to park for our “pre-rally," since so many venues wouldn’t allow us on their property to rent for the event. When we told them it was associated with Trump we would be immediately shut down. God willing, we found a local business that was in full support and is allowing us to host it there! Unfortunately, we have to limit the amount of attendees due to limited space, but it will be a great turnout regardless," said Rigi.

Rigi said the event will have a pre-rally before the parade which features a live band and DJ, a food truck and some small vendors.

According to Rigi, with a few weeks left before the election, this is a chance for Topekans to show support for the Republican candidate and hopes it brings awareness to other voters.

The parade’s Facebook event age said the parade and rally will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.