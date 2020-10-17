TFD quickly extinguishes early morning house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department quickly extinguished an early morning house fire in southwest Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a structure fire at 3041 SW Burlingame Rd. shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

TFD said upon arrival, crews found fire on the outside of the two-story house. It said a search revealed that the occupants of the house were able to self evacuate before their arrival.

Crews said the fire was quickly extinguished. They said fire damage was contained to the first floor of the outside of the home with little extension to the attic and light smoke affecting the entire home.

According to the department, a preliminary investigation showed the cause of the fire was most likely due to improper disposal of smoking materials. It said the estimated loss of the house is $11,000 with $10,000 being due to structural loss and $1,000 due to content loss.

TFD said AMR also responded to the scene and working smoke detectors were found in the house.

