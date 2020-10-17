Advertisement

TFD quickly extinguishes early morning house fire

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department quickly extinguished an early morning house fire in southwest Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a structure fire at 3041 SW Burlingame Rd. shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

TFD said upon arrival, crews found fire on the outside of the two-story house. It said a search revealed that the occupants of the house were able to self evacuate before their arrival.

Crews said the fire was quickly extinguished. They said fire damage was contained to the first floor of the outside of the home with little extension to the attic and light smoke affecting the entire home.

According to the department, a preliminary investigation showed the cause of the fire was most likely due to improper disposal of smoking materials. It said the estimated loss of the house is $11,000 with $10,000 being due to structural loss and $1,000 due to content loss.

TFD said AMR also responded to the scene and working smoke detectors were found in the house.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brown Co. person of interested found

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Sheriff’s Office has located a person of interest.

News

Gov. Kelly proclaims Oct. 21 School Transportation Day

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In Kansas 4,043 bus drivers transported students during the 2019-2020 school year.

News

Law enforcement to collect unused medication Saturday, Oct. 24

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Law enforcement agencies around Kansas will collect unused medication on Saturday, Oct. 24.

News

Free Meals for All Kids extended by USDA

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The USDA is thanking school nutrition partners for their dedicated service.

News

Women’s March Action aims to reach 10 million voters through digital action weekend

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Women’s March Action is looking to reach 10 million voters on Oct. 17 and 18.

Latest News

Forecast

Saturday Forecast Warm and windy today with much cooler temperatures tomorrow

Updated: 5 hours ago
70′s today with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s tomorrow

News

KDA updates economic culture agriculture data, exports hold steady

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Agriculture updated state and county economic contributions of agriculture data while agriculture exports hold steady.

News

SNCO Fire District #4 issues burn ban

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Shawnee County Fire District #4 has issued a burn ban.

News

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

News

Happy Basset cuts ribbon on expansion

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner and Bryan Grabauskas
The local brewing company cut the ribbon Friday on its new Happy Basset Barrel House!