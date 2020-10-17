SNCO Fire District #4 issues burn ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire District #4 has issued a burn ban.

Shawnee County Fire District #4 says it has issued a burn ban effective beginning 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 through 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18. It said the ban may be extended

According to the fire district, the ban means no burning, meaning all burning permits are suspended.

Shawnee Co. Fire District #4 said there is a wind advisory on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with possible gusts up to 50 miles per hour. It said this creates a very high fire danger.

