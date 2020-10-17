Saturday Forecast Warm and windy today with much cooler temperatures tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wind advisory is in effect until 3PM Saturday, with wind gusts to 55mph possible. Throughout the day, sustained winds will range from 20-35mph with gusts of 40-55mph. Highs today will be in the 70s all across northeast Kansas. However, a strong cold front will be pushing through late tonight that’ll be ushering in some cold air from the north allowing for a much cooler Sunday.

The cold front tonight will mainly be a wind producer for everyone, but there is an isolated chance of a shower for folks along the Nebraska border, and for our extreme southern counties after midnight tonight.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly clear skies with warm temperatures in the 70s. Winds will be from the south at 20-35mph with gusts up to 55mph possible.

Tonight: Clouds building in late leading to overcast skies with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be from the wsw/n at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with much cooler high temperatures only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be from the north at 5-15mph with gusts to 25mph.

The cold front will be blasting through after 10pm bringing some gusty northerly winds with it. These northerly winds behind the front is what is going to allow for us to be much cooler on Sunday and even on Monday. Sunday evening, we may have the cloudy skies break apart, and if we do we will likely see highs in the low 50s. If cloud cover lingers into Sunday evening, we will only see highs in the upper 40s. Regardless, it is going to be much cooler!

A slow warm up will take place mid-week next week with highs getting back into the 60s by Tuesday. Widespread rain chances will also be making a comeback for much of northeast Kansas. A few thunderstorms will even be possible Wednesday and Thursday. We are still several days out for specifics, so make sure to check the forecast for updates!

Taking Action:

Use caution while driving today as high wind gusts will cause driving difficulties. Get the jackets/coats out for Sunday and especially Monday morning as it will be cold!

