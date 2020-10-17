People meet at the statehouse for the Spirit of the Million Man March

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people gathered at the state capitol to recognize “The Million Man March in Washington D.C.” and to spread a historic message to Topekans.

25 years ago on Oct. 16, 1995, hundreds of thousands of Black men met in Washington D.C at the National Mall. Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Stevie Wonder, Will Smith and many more were among those who attended the Million Man March to focus on community peacefully. Topekans wanted to honor those who marched.

“I thought it was important that we do it and recognize it and give an opportunity for people to see that there’s a lot of black men in Topeka that’s doing the right thing and they can see us in a more positive light,” said Lisa Davis, organizer of the event. “What we want to do here today is be positive. We’re not protesting, we’re not marching, we just want to recognize.”

The day started with men walking across the street with signs showing the name of a person who lost their life to gun violence. Davis said the day is about bringing people together.

She wants the youth to see the effort it took to make the day happen and gather people around for what happened at the National Mall.

“I think it’s important for them to see fathers, and brothers and cousins out here together being on one accord,” she said. “We’ve come a long way but we still have a long way to go.”

One of the speakers spoke on the significance of voting. Davis says she encourages everyone to get out and vote as well as Nov. 3 nears.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.