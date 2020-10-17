Advertisement

Omaha teen joins inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rebecca Wright is no stranger to a challenge.

“I was just so proud of myself,” Wright said, recalling the moment she was told she had achieved the title of Eagle Scout.

From a young age, she’s followed her brother’s Boy Scout adventures and took part in co-ed scout programs. She tried Girl Scouts but it didn’t have the adventure the boys had.

“In the Girl Scout program, the camping and outdoors I wanted wasn’t built into the program the same way as it is in Scouts BSA,” Wright said.

When the Boy Scouts became co-ed, she knew exactly what she was going to do. Mid-America Council CEO Chris Mehaffey isn’t surprised Wright was one of the first.

“She actually came and spoke at an event we did in December 2018 and stepped out and said I want to be the first female Eagle Scout in the Mid-America Council,” Mehaffey said.

Goal set and achieved. She’s a self-proclaimed overachiever who went above and beyond when it went to qualify for Eagle. Among other achievements, you need 21 merit badges. Wright knew she could easily achieve that number.

“In the spring I developed a little bit of a merit badge obsession... I have 102,” Wright said.

She’s working to earn more merit badges and she’s joined a troupe in Wisconsin where she’s studying genetics and genomics. She hopes her story inspires other adventure-loving girls to strive for success.

“I’ll tell other girls that I’m an Eagle Scout and they can be inspired; or hopefully work harder on their path to becoming an Eagle because they can see it’s possible because I did it,” Wright said.

