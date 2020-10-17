Advertisement

NALC to present Harvesters gift

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers will present a check to Harvesters.

The Topeka branch of the National Association of Letter Carriers says it will present a check to Harvesters on Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at 1620 NW Gage Ave.

the Topeka NALC said it recently donated $16,000 to Harvesters and the National NALC matched it to make the grand total $32,000. It said union members raised another $2,248.31.

