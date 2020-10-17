Much cooler on Sunday with winds backing off

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front will be making its way through northeast Kansas late Saturday night. As the front pushes through, winds will switch directions from the SW to the N, ushering in much colder air. Temperatures Sunday will be about 25 degrees colder than Saturday.

A few locations along the Nebraska border may get lucky as the cold front pushes through and see a brief rain shower, but most of us will remain dry tonight.

After the front passes through late Saturday night, we will be left with a northerly winds the next couple of days allowing for colder air to settle in with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday evening, we may have the cloudy skies break apart across the region, and if we do we will likely see highs in the low 50s. If cloud cover lingers into Sunday evening, we will only see highs in the upper 40s. Regardless, it is going to be much cooler than what we saw on Saturday!

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Tonight: Clouds building in late leading to overcast skies with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be from the sw/n at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies with much colder high temperatures only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be from the north at 5-15mph with gusts to 25mph.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy skies and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be light from the north at 5-10mph.

A slow warm up will take place mid-week next week with highs getting back into the 60s by Tuesday. Widespread rain chances will also be making a comeback for much of northeast Kansas. A few thunderstorms will even be possible Tuesday through Thursday. We are still several days out for specifics on storm chances, so make sure to check back on the forecast for updates!

Taking Action:

Have a jacket handy for Sunday, and get the winter coat out for Monday morning as lows will be in the 30s.

