McCrites Plaza reports additional COVID-19 positive tests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McCrites Plaza has found three additional cases of COVID-19 in its facility.

McCrites Plaza says it has finished its weekly testing and three new staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. It said two PRN staff working in the past week and one full-time staff member were notified of their positive results. It said all were asymptomatic.

McCrites said with the number of people in its facility testing positive, there is a chance it will be on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment cluster list. It said when compiling the list, the KDHE looks at places that have had five or more positive COVID-19 tests in the past two weeks. It said it wanted the public to be aware of the possibility.

According to the senior living community, it has been in contact with the Shawnee County Health Department and the KDHE. It said it is following directions and internal policies and will continue testing of residents and staff until it is at least 14 days free of positive tests from either staff or residents.

McCrites says staff and residents it is currently tracking are as follows:

Staff Member A: tested positive Sept. 30, remained asymptomatic throughout quarantine

Staff Member B: tested positive Oct. 7, asymptomatic at time of test, now reporting stuffy nose

Staff Member C: tested positive Oct. 7, asymptomatic at time of test, had stuffy nose, no new symptoms

Staff Member D: tested positive Oct. 14, is asymptomatic

Staff Member E: tested positive Oct. 14, is asymptomatic

Staff Member F: tested positive Oct. 14, is asymptomatic

Staff Member G: reported feeling nauseous overall, not feeling well

Resident A: tested positive Oct. 13, continues to be asymptomatic

McCrites said it is encouraging all employees to continue with current mitigation guidelines. It said employees should wear face masks, face shields and PPE as indicated and wash hands frequently.

According to the facility, it will continue weekly testing until it goes 14 days with no new positive tests.

