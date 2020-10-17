Law enforcement to collect unused medication Saturday, Oct. 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement agencies around Kansas will collect unused medication on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says law enforcement officers at locations throughout Kansas will collect unused medication for safe disposal on Saturday, Oct. 24.

AG Schmidt said the collection events are part of a national effort to safely get rid of leftover medicine to prevent accidental or intentional misuse. He said since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, over 95 tons of unwanted medicine have been collected and destroyed in the state of Kansas alone.

“Unused medications are dangerous for kids, pets and the environment,” Schmidt said. “Diversion of opioid painkillers, in particular, can contribute to the misuse of these drugs that has become a serious nationwide problem. Getting leftover medicines out of the medicine cabinets and safely destroyed keeps them from falling into the wrong hands and makes our communities safer.”

According to Schmidt, medications will be accepted at drop-off sites around Kansas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. To find a location, click here.

Schmidt said the National Drug Take-Back Day is coordinate by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, who collects and destroys the medicine.

According to the AG, medicines that sit in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. He said nationally, the CDC estimates that opioid overdoses kill almost 130 Americans per day. He said according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, pharmaceutical opioids are the leading cause of drug poisoning deaths in the state.

Schmidt said studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are gotten from family and friends, including home medicine cabinets. Additionally, he said Americans are now advised the traditional methods for disposing of unused medications - flushing them or throwing them in the trash - pose safety and health hazards and should be avoided.

According to Schmidt, the unused prescriptions can be turned in all year at many local law enforcement stations. He said Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

