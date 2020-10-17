KU lecture to explore ‘Seven Habits of Highly Effective College Teaching’

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A lecture at the University of Kansas will delve into the ‘Seven Habits of Highly Effective College Teaching.'

The University of Kansas says the School of Education and Human Sciences is welcoming Meagan Patterson, associate professor in the Department of Educational Psychology, as its 2020 Budig Teaching Professorship in Education award recipient and featured lecturer.

According to KU, Patterson’s virtual lecture, “Seven Habits of Highly Effective College Teachers,” will be given on Oct. 29, at 4 p.m., via Zoom. It said the event is free and open to the public, but attendees are required to register online.

KU said Patterson will discuss the ways that instructors can incorporate principles of storytelling, meaningful learning and metacognition to promote learning and engagement in their courses.

“Through her research and teaching, Dr. Patterson has quickly become one of our rising stars in the school,” said Rick Ginsberg, dean of the School of Education & Human Sciences. “She recently spent time supporting teaching excellence through her service as the acting associate director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at KU, and her remarks will be timely given the teaching challenges that many faculty members are facing amidst COVID-19.”

According to the University, Patters is currently serving as an associate professor, and her research interests include intergroup attitudes, the development of personal and group identity, and the implications of identity for academic and civic engagement. It said she earned her doctorate in developmental psychology from the University of Texas, Austin.

KU said the Gene A. Budig Professorships and lecture series were established in 1994 by Budig, KU’s 14th chancellor and his wife. More information on the lecture series can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.